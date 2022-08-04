RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

