RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Energem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENCP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 409,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About Energem

Energem ( NASDAQ:ENCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

