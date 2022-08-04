RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

