RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,806. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

