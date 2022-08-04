RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Larkspur Health Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 31.92% of Larkspur Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LSPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Company Profile

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

