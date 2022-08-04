Riverpark Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.24. 62,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

