Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 13,466 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Farfetch worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Farfetch by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 324,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

FTCH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 245,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $48.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

