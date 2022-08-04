RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 25,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 123,246 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of RLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -1.20. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

