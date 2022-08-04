RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $348.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

