RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,220 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

