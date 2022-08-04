RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $457.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.