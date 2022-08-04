RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

American Tower stock opened at $268.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

