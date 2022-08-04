RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

