RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6,351.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $368.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.