RMB Capital Management LLC Has $56.10 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $56,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

DG stock opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

