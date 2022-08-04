RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,389 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $266.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

