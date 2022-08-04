RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $248.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

