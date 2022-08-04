Robert W. Baird Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $34.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

AVTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. 147,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Avantor has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

