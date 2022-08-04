Robert W. Baird Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.47.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 229,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.