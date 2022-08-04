Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 311,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

