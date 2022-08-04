Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 143,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 107,108 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,560.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 1,163,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,966. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

