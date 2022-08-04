Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

