Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Short Interest Update

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 40,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,599,652. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

