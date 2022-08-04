Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 20,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,427,507 shares in the company, valued at $33,315,368.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner purchased 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

