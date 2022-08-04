Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,919.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

