Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $26.33 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $270.63 million and $2.84 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $26.33 or 0.00116992 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.
Rocket Pool Coin Profile
RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Rocket Pool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
