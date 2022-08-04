ROCKI (ROCKI) Achieves Market Cap of $310,460.64

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $310,460.64 and approximately $99,026.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.

