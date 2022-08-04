Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

