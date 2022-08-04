Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.07

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 17367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.
A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.
The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
