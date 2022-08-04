Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,441. Roku has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $422.30. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Roku by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

