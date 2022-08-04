Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Roku stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.85. 380,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373,441. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $422.30. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

