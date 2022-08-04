Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 1,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

