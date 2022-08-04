Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.
GTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.
Getty Realty Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 1,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
