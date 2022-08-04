Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.24, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
