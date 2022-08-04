Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Olin has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

