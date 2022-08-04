Royal Bank of Canada Trims Markel (NYSE:MKL) Target Price to $1,600.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,550.00.

MKL traded down $20.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,194.54. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,171.01 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,330.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Markel by 73.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Markel by 34.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Markel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

