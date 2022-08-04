Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

