Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.