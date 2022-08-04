Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

