Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 787,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 6,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryerson will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

