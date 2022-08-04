Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $27.97 on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Ryman Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Ryman Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

