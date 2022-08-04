Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.23% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $983,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

