Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,824 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of KINS Technology Group worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

