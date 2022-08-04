Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,812 shares during the period. JOFF Fintech Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.04% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOFF remained flat at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.