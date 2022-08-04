Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Ares Acquisition worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,616. Ares Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.