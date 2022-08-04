Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $18.49 Million in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,850,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.40% of Cartica Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.10.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

