Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,727 shares during the period. Marlin Technology makes up approximately 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.42% of Marlin Technology worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period.

FINM stock remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

