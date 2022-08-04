Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,156,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,000. Semper Paratus Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Semper Paratus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,391,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

LGST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,806. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.