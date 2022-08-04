Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Raised to $7.00 at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.