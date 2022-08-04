Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.18

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.18 and traded as low as $25.10. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 3,112 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

