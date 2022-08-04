SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2,184.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,884,095 coins and its circulating supply is 3,856,953 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
